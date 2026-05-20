Students at FISAT build Agrobot, Mars rover to help farming and explore space

KOCHI: In a boost to student-led innovation, students of Federal Institute of Science and Technology (FISAT) have developed an AI-powered smart harvesting machine and a Mars rover aimed at tackling challenges in agriculture and space exploration.

The ‘Smart Harvesting Machine’, named AgroBot, is an AI-powered automated farming system designed to address labour shortage in agriculture. The machine can autonomously navigate farm paths, identify ripe vegetables and harvest crops without damaging them.

“AgroBot is specifically designed to support farmers amid increasing manpower shortages. Harvesting is labour-intensive and time-consuming, and this offers a future-ready, energy-efficient solution. It can also identify pests during harvesting and carry out basic pest-control measures,” said Dr Sreevidhya P Menon, mentor of the project.

She added that one of AgroBot’s primary goals is to provide an affordable solution for small and medium-scale farmers. “Industrial farming robots already exist, but they are expensive and largely suited for large-scale farming. This is designed to be cost-effective,” she said.