10-year-old boy found dead in Angamaly

KOCHI: A 10-year-old boy was found dead at his mother’s house in Palissery near Angamaly on Tuesday.

The deceased is Agadh, a Class 5 student and son of Ramesh and Divya. According to police, the boy was found hanging inside his bedroom around 8 am, following which the family members alerted the police. Though the exact circumstances leading to the death are yet to be ascertained, police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Officials said the postmortem examination conducted on Wednesday did not indicate any foul play in the incident.