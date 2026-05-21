Eviction drive sparks flare-up in Kochi, Home Minister Ramesh Chennaithala intervenes to halt action

KOCHI: An eviction drive at Thadiyittaparambu near Kizhakkambalam, following a Supreme Court order, turned tense on Wednesday after an attempt to remove seven Dalit families from a disputed piece of land. Women and children blocked the officials and threatened mass suicide, forcing the authorities to suspend the operation midway.

An advocate commissioner appointed by the Perumbavoor Munsiff Court, accompanying police personnel, reached the site around 11am to implement the court order. However, local residents surrounded the police and the commissioner, leading to a confrontation at the spot.

Following the escalation, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala directed the DGP to halt the eviction proceedings. In a statement issued from the home minister’s office, Chennithala said strong police action should be avoided as women and children were among the residents facing eviction.

“The situation turned conflict-ridden during the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict. Since women and children are involved, there should not be any forceful action,” Chennithala said.

He further instructed police officials not to take harsh measures after protesters blocked both the police team and the advocate commissioner. After the minister’s intervention, the police team withdrew from the area, temporarily bringing the eviction proceedings to a halt.