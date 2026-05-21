International ‘modelling’ racket: Trapped women forced into gold smuggling

KOCHI: Kochi City police have deepened their investigation into the alleged sex-trafficking racket that operated under the cover of the fashion industry, with sleuths now suspecting that women trapped by the network were also used as carriers in gold-smuggling operations.

The alleged mastermind, Sindhu, who was arrested from Mumbai while attempting to flee the country, was brought to Kochi on Wednesday for detailed questioning. The other two accused in the case — Aleena and Manjima — were remanded on Tuesday.

Reliable sources said investigators are probing whether victims who returned from Gulf countries were forced into carrying smuggled gold through airports after being blackmailed by the racket.

“So far, two women have approached us with complaints. They were allegedly drugged and abused, and private videos were used to blackmail them. We suspect some victims may also have been forced to act as carriers in gold-smuggling operations. They could have agreed out of fear and desperation to escape from the racket,” a source associated with the investigation said.

The probe began after Maradu police received a complaint from a young woman alleging that she was trapped in a sex racket after being approached with promises of modelling opportunities abroad. A second woman later approached police with similar allegations.