Kerala Home Minister Chennithala seeks DGP report on eviction drive in Ernakulam

KOCHI: Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has directed the state police chief to submit a report on the police action in connection with the land eviction at Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam, within three days.

In a letter addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Bishwanath Sinha, the minister instructed State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekar to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and submit the findings within the stipulated time.

Chennithala also sought an examination of whether there were any lapses or shortcomings during the police handling of the eviction process.

He further asked officials to recommend measures to prevent similar situations in the future.

The directive comes amid concerns over the manner in which the eviction proceedings and related police interventions were carried out.