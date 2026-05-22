Pvt firm promises overseas education for son, swindles Rs 6 lakh from Ernakulam woman

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Town South police on Wednesday registered a case against a private firm in Kadavanthra and four persons associated with it for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 6 lakh by promising admission for her son to a medical course in Georgia. The complainant alleged that the accused collected money in multiple installments after promising to arrange medical admission and an education loan for her son.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly collected around Rs 6 lakh from the complainant in several instalments and also took possession of the student’s certificates.

The money was allegedly not returned despite repeated demands.

Police have registered the case under charges including cheating and breach of trust, and further investigation is under way.