Race for Greater Cochin Development Authority chief hots up, but questions arise over mandate

KOCHI: As speculation grows over who will take charge as the next chairperson of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), a larger question is resurfacing over the relevance and mandate of urban development bodies such as GCDA itself.

With Congress leaders Dominic Presentation and N Venugopal emerging as frontrunners for the post, the leadership transition comes at a time when policy experts are questioning whether agencies like GCDA are still serving a clear purpose in Kochi’s increasingly crowded urban governance structure.

Sources indicated that Presentation and Venugopal are among the key names under consideration for the chairperson’s post following the exit of K Chandran Pillai after the LDF government’s defeat in the assembly elections. While Presentation is understood to be a strong contender, a final decision is yet to be taken.

Whoever assumes charge will inherit an authority facing scrutiny over unfinished urban projects, delayed proposals, and larger questions over its long-term developmental role in Kochi.

D Dhanuraj, chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research, said the debate should go beyond a mere leadership change. “There are multiple organisations functioning in Kochi. The question is: what exactly is the relevance and necessity of GCDA?” he asked.

He said the larger concern was not just who heads the authority, but whether bodies like GCDA continue to have a clearly defined purpose. “Rather than changing leadership after every political transition, the focus should be on the purpose and effectiveness of organisations such as GCDA,” he added.