Race for Greater Cochin Development Authority chief hots up, but questions arise over mandate

KOCHI: As speculation grows over who will take charge as the next chairperson of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), a larger question is resurfacing over the relevance and mandate of urban development bodies such as GCDA itself.
With Congress leaders Dominic Presentation and N Venugopal emerging as frontrunners for the post, the leadership transition comes at a time when policy experts are questioning whether agencies like GCDA are still serving a clear purpose in Kochi’s increasingly crowded urban governance structure.
Sources indicated that Presentation and Venugopal are among the key names under consideration for the chairperson’s post following the exit of K Chandran Pillai after the LDF government’s defeat in the assembly elections. While Presentation is understood to be a strong contender, a final decision is yet to be taken.
Whoever assumes charge will inherit an authority facing scrutiny over unfinished urban projects, delayed proposals, and larger questions over its long-term developmental role in Kochi.
D Dhanuraj, chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research, said the debate should go beyond a mere leadership change. “There are multiple organisations functioning in Kochi. The question is: what exactly is the relevance and necessity of GCDA?” he asked.
He said the larger concern was not just who heads the authority, but whether bodies like GCDA continue to have a clearly defined purpose. “Rather than changing leadership after every political transition, the focus should be on the purpose and effectiveness of organisations such as GCDA,” he added.
During the previous administration under Pillai, GCDA had focused on a mix of infrastructure, public space, and urban renewal initiatives including renovation work at Changampuzha Park, redevelopment proposals at Kaloor market, beautification projects, food street plans linked to Infopark expansion, and integrated development corridors.
Among the most debated proposals during Pillai’s tenure was the land pooling initiative, projected as a long-term urban expansion strategy for Kochi.
The model proposed voluntary contribution of land by owners for development, with a portion of developed land to be returned to them later.
In a project note shared earlier, Pillai had argued that Kochi’s future development could not depend solely on conventional land acquisition.
“Landowners should become stakeholders in development rather than victims of acquisition. Kochi requires long-term planning and integrated growth models,” the document said.
Pillai maintained that urban planning required continuity.
“Several initiatives were conceptualised keeping Kochi’s future growth and infrastructure needs in mind,” he said.
However, the land pooling proposal also triggered criticism from legal experts and activists over transparency and legal validity.
Kochi-based lawyer T R S Kumar, who has opposed the plan, said the proposal raised serious constitutional and legal concerns.
“I oppose land pooling for five major reasons. It violates Articles 14 (Right to Equality), 21 (Right to Life and Personal Liberty), and 300A (Right to Property) of the Constitution. There is also the danger of a real-estate mafia operating behind such projects,” he said.
According to Kumar, the proposal could open the door for negotiated land purchases under the guise of development and bypass protections guaranteed under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.
He argued that if land is required for public purposes, the authorities must adhere to the legal framework laid down under the Act, including compensation safeguards and statutory provisions.