Search expands to Dubai in Kochi modelling scam

KOCHI: The investigation into the human trafficking and sex racket that allegedly operated under the guise of the modelling industry has expanded internationally, with police now searching for two key suspects believed to be hiding in Dubai.

The absconding accused, identified as Shamla and Rahmath, are suspected to have links with an international human trafficking and sex trafficking network.

According to the remand report submitted before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Thursday, Sindhu, 56, the main accused who was arrested from Mumbai, allegedly maintained links with an international trafficking and prostitution racket.

Police said Shamla and Rahmath coordinated the racket’s operations in Dubai under Sindhu’s direction. Investigators have also found indications that Sindhu had connections with criminal gangs. So far, three persons have been arrested in the case – Sindhu, Manjima and Aleena Abraham.

Investigators said the racket of luring young women to Dubai and allegedly handing them over to sex trafficking networks had been operating since 2022. The revelation reportedly emerged from Sindhu’s confession statement.

The probe team further discovered financial transactions allegedly made by Sindhu to Aurangzeb, a friend of fourth accused Aleena and a person facing multiple criminal cases. Two mobile phones were recovered from Sindhu, and the investigators are analysing call records and other digital evidence.

Meanwhile, the medical examination report of the complainant reportedly confirmed physical assault.

Meanwhile, the SIT arrested one more accused in the case — Bilal of Mavelikkara. He was brought to Maradu police station on Thursday night. Sources said he was involved in canvassing and sending women from the state to Dubai.