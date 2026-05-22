SilverLine scrapped, easing land crunch at Infopark for expansion plans

KOCHI: The denotification of the SilverLine project has come as good news for Infopark, which has been bursting at the seams due to the unavailability of land.

Now, a portion of the 22.5 acres of the original 45-acre land in Kochi that was frozen for the high-speed railway project can not only be used to lease to investors, but also to develop basic amenities like restaurants.

Regarding the land usage pattern, Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil said, “The total land actually is not 45 acres. Before the SilverLine project was announced, UST Global was allotted a 9-acre plot on the 45-acre land belonging to Infopark Phase II. However, work stalled after the land was frozen. Later, the state government lifted the curb via a special order.”

UST Global is building a massive new campus on the 9-acre plot in Infopark Phase II. Feature a 10-floor building with over 6 lakh sq ft of space that would seat 4,400 employees, the campus is slated for completion by late 2027.