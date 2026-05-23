Woman hurt as iron fragment from Kochi metro pillar falls on car

KOCHI: Raising concerns about safety measures at Phase II construction sites, a piece of iron fell from a metro pillar in Palarivattom onto a moving car, leaving a Wipro employee injured.

Although Gopika Prasanth sustained wounds to her hand and body, she narrowly escaped serious injury.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, came to light on Friday when Gopika posted a video on social media highlighting the lack of security measures at the construction site.

Following the post, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, in a statement, said that stringent action will be taken against the contractor.

“We have issued a memo to the contractor and directed them to extend all necessary support/assistance/compensation to the affected person. A detailed high-level inquiry into the incident will be conducted, and steps will be taken to further strengthen existing safety mechanisms,” KMRL said. It also directed the contractor, Afcons Infrastructure, to immediately suspend deshuttering work on deck slabs along the entire stretch until further notice.

In the video, Gopika called out what she termed serious negligence on the part of KMRL, adding that such incidents will trouble commuters, leading to serious accidents and injuries.

KMRL further clarified that the work will resume only after diverting road traffic and ensuring all necessary additional safety measures are fully implemented.