As monsoon approaches, fear of sea incursion grips Kochi's Kannamaly

KOCHI: With just a couple of days left for the onset of monsoon, the residents of Kannamaly in Chellanam panchayat have kept their belongings packed preparing to leave their houses any time. Every year tidal waves batter the coastal village razing down houses and destroying valuables, forcing coastal residents to flee. A majority of the residents shift to the houses of their relatives while others take refuge at relief camps.

Though the Pinarayi government had provided administrative sanction for the construction of a 6.1 km long tetrapod seawall from Puthenthodu to Manassery, the project can commence only after obtaining technical and financial sanction.

The second phase of the seawall project is set to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 404 crore with funding from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

A source with the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation told TNIE that the work has been allocated to the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS) and that preliminary works have begun. The design for the project was discussed by the technical committee and will be sanctioned soon.

The completion of the 7.36-km first phase from Chellanam fishing harbour to Puthenthodu has helped save the residents from sea incursions, but for areas from Kannamaly to Fort Kochi, the intensity of tidal waves have now been deflected to the areas without the seawall.