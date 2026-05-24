‘Black’ canals give Kochi's Panampilly Nagar residents a chill as dark clouds loom

KOCHI: With the monsoon season just around the corner, the residents of Panampilly Nagar are a worried lot. The reason? The smelly, ink-black water in the drains and canals in the area. Once it rains heavily, the drains and canals overflow, bringing filthy water into their homes. Local residents said their pleas for a solution are falling on deaf ears.

According to Govindan Nambiar, a local resident, the rain combined with the high tide wreaks serious damage.

“Floodwater comes up to the car porch and the sit-out area during the monsoon. Several homeowners in the locality have already raised their porch and floor levels to prevent water from entering their homes. Before 2018, our area did not face such severe water issues. But of late, the water level has been rising more frequently,” he said.

Achuthan V K, another resident, said that even a light rain leads to a rise in water-level in the drainage network, with overflowing dirty water entering houses. Padmakumari, who has lived in the area for many years, said people there now fear rain.“We had to place a slab at the doorway because water enters after the drains overflow,” she said.

The local residents also added that stagnant canal water and blocked drains continue to emit foul smell and remain a breeding ground for mosquitoes. They pointed out that the residents have submitted complaints regarding the issue to the authorities several times.