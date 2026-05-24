Kathakali artist Hari R Nair passes away at 48

KOCHI: Renowned kathakali artist Hari R Nair, 48, passed away at his residence in Panjal near Cheruthuruthy, Thrissur district on Saturday. Known for his portrayal of Parasurama and ferocious Thadi characters like Dussasana, Jarasandha, Baali, Sugreevan etc,

Hari had a huge fan following in Kerala. His portrayal of the ‘Shark’ in the kathakali adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s Old Man and the Sea won the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Award.

Born at Korani near Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram district, Hari completed his kathakali training at Kalamandalam and was appointed a permanent instructor there in 2019.

He had agreed to play the role of Dussasana in Duryodhana Vadham at Mayannur near Ottapalam on Saturday. He arrived at the venue around 2.30pm and left immediately informing the organisers that a close relative has died. He is survived by wife Anjali and sons Ajan Hari and Alok Hari.