Kochi's Kaloor road turns into a muddy stream, leaves commuters helpless

KOCHI: By Saturday evening, the busy road near Kaloor bus stand no longer looked like one of Kochi’s busiest junctions. Brown floodwater spread across the stretch beneath the metro line, splashing against passing autorickshaws and buses as pedestrians stood helplessly at the roadside, searching for a safe place to step.

What began as an ordinary rainy day soon turned into another exhausting evening for hundreds of commuters.

Office-goers pulled up their clothes and carefully stepped into the water. Students waited at the roadside hoping vehicles would slow down before crossing. Some simply stood there, staring at the flooded road, unsure whether to walk through it or wait for the water to recede.

“I have to cross this road every day after college. Today I stood here for almost fifteen minutes because I was scared of slipping into a pothole,” said a student waiting near the bus stand.