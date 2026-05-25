Mattancherry’s old court complex awaits redemption

KOCHI: Given how Mattancherry boasts globally celebrated heritage structures, namely the Mattancherry Palace and the Paradesi Synagogue, one would imagine the area around it would be optimally utilised. And indeed, for the most part it is, save for a singular site, which has, in recent years, been consigned to wilderness.

This is puzzling, given how the site is merely a stone’s throw away from the historic Jew Town and the Mattancherry water metro terminal, and sits at the intersection of three key lanes in the area. Yet, such features seem to hold little or no weight in deciding a favourable fate for the said location.

That’s not to mean the site is not significant. Indeed, only a century ago, it was here that judgments were passed by order of the Cochin king. Moreover, it was an important point of congregation for the locals. Later, as time passed, the site, which is interestingly an extension of the Mattancherry Palace, became a court complex and served a similar function.

“I remember witnessing court proceedings in the building during my visits to the hospital, which sits on an adjacent plot,” said Thaha Ibrahim, a resident. “Sadly, over the years, the building and the site were abandoned for whatever reason and today, it remains overrun with weeds and garbage,” he added.