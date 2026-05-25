Star-studded reception for Satheesan, ministers

KOCHI: Warm, vibrant, and crowded, the reception organised by the Ernakulam Pouravali for Chief Minister V D Satheesan and the three other ministers from the district on Sunday saw the participation of hundreds of party workers and supporters. Actor Mammootty and other prominent figures from the district attended the event organised by the Ernakulam DCC and the district administration.
Felicitating the first chief minister from Ernakulam district, Mammootty said that being a chief minister is a tough job and that Satheesan now bears the weight of this immense responsibility.
“I have played the role of a CM in two or three films, as the CMs of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Acting lasts only for a short period, and experience makes it easier over time. In reality, it is a role that requires care. The CM has to keep all sections of people happy, address people’s problems, listen to everyone, and engage with them.
The role also involves leading and guiding ministers. I wish him all the best so that he can carry out his responsibilities with greater enthusiasm and fairness in the days ahead,” Mammootty said, congratulating Satheesan.The Pouravali also felicitated ministers Roji M John, V E Abdul Gafoor and Anoop Jacob.
Addressing the gathering, Satheesan shared his vision for the development and welfare of the state and, specifically Kochi city. “With seamless transportation and advanced infrastructure, Kochi will be transformed into a model city for the country.
The beneficiaries of the new urban planning will not only be Kochites but also people living in nearby villages,” the chief minister said. He added that Ernakulam will be developed as the hub of Kerala’s film industry. “The remarkable potential of the tourism sector must also be utilised. For this, a detailed master plan will be prepared within six months,” he said.
‘Sincerity & transparency evident in Satheesan’
Kochi: Addressing a gathering in Paravur later in the day, actor Mohanlal extended support to the chief minister and his government.
“Maybe this was the first time we witnessed people in Kerala strongly backing a person for the chief minister’s position,” Mohanlal said.
“Sincerity and transparency are two qualities evident in Satheesan sir. He is a lucky CM of a blessed state.
Satheesan, who is a Nehruvian socialist, should also be a dreamer like Nehru. I hope his ideas would help in the growth of the state,” he said.