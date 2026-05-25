Star-studded reception for Satheesan, ministers

KOCHI: Warm, vibrant, and crowded, the reception organised by the Ernakulam Pouravali for Chief Minister V D Satheesan and the three other ministers from the district on Sunday saw the participation of hundreds of party workers and supporters. Actor Mammootty and other prominent figures from the district attended the event organised by the Ernakulam DCC and the district administration.

Felicitating the first chief minister from Ernakulam district, Mammootty said that being a chief minister is a tough job and that Satheesan now bears the weight of this immense responsibility.

“I have played the role of a CM in two or three films, as the CMs of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Acting lasts only for a short period, and experience makes it easier over time. In reality, it is a role that requires care. The CM has to keep all sections of people happy, address people’s problems, listen to everyone, and engage with them.