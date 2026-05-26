Karnataka man attempts suicide after drug seizure at Kochi airport

KOCHI: A Karnataka native arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials for allegedly smuggling methaqualone disguised as soap bars through Kochi Airport attempted suicide by injuring himself with a pair of scissors while in custody, officials said.

The accused, identified as Satyanarayana, sustained serious injuries after allegedly inflicting wounds on himself. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Angamaly for treatment.

Satyanarayana and his associate, Arun Kumar Pandari, were intercepted by DRI officials after they arrived in Kochi from Bangkok on Monday morning. During inspection of their baggage, officials recovered methaqualone, a banned psychotropic substance, concealed in packets designed to resemble soap bars.

The accused initially claimed that the packets contained soap products. However, detailed examination by officials confirmed that the substance was methaqualone.

According to officials, Satyanarayana attempted to harm himself during the proceedings following the seizure. DRI personnel quickly intervened and arranged medical assistance.

Officials said the seized narcotic substance is estimated to be worth several crores of rupees in the international market. Investigators are examining whether the accused were part of a larger drug trafficking network and if they had previously smuggled narcotics through airports in the country.

Authorities said surveillance and checks at airports, including Kochi, had recently been intensified following intelligence inputs about increased attempts to traffic narcotic substances through international flight routes. The strengthened inspections led to the seizure, officials added.