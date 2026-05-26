Surge in youth drug cases triggers fears of emerging hotspot in Aluva

KOCHI: A sharp rise in drug-related cases involving youngsters in Aluva has raised concerns that the region could be turning into a narcotics hotspot.
Data with Aluva East police station reveal that such cases have more than doubled in the past year. In 2025, the station reported 339 cases, up sharply from 129 a year earlier. According to officers, many of those apprehended in drug-related cases are youngsters between 15 and 25 years of age.
The most arrests were from Kuttamassery, Keezhmadu, Thaikattukara, Edayapuram, Manappuram and Kunnathery. “Bus stands, areas near inland waterbodies, market areas and some 24x7 shops are locations where drugs change hands the most,” said an officer with the narcotics squad of the station.
According to the unit, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS)-related cases have been rising steadily. “There have been instances where we detained youngsters aged 13-17 for stealing vehicles to buy narcotics,” an officer said.
Several cases where schoolchildren were involved in theft to arrange drug money have also emerged. “Drug gangs are most active during night hours, mainly near 24x7 shops,” he told TNIE.
Police also pointed to a disturbing spike in crimes allegedly committed under the influence of narcotics.
Officers cited a case in which a youth allegedly attempted to sexually assault his mother. “During interrogation, he told us that he was not conscious at the time. He said he may have acted under the influence of drugs,” they said.
In another case, a 17-year-old repeat offender allegedly attacked his mother and injured her after she confronted him on his addiction.
Officers said girls, too, are increasingly featuring in drug-related cases.
“A girl blackmailed her parents for money to buy drugs. She turned on the gas cylinder and threatened suicide. The parents were forced to bend to her demand,” an officer said.
According to cops, tackling the issue requires coordinated intervention from families, schools, political parties, teachers and the larger community. “The police department is primarily responsible for making arrests.
Children studying in schools and colleges should be given proper awareness about the harsh reality of drug consumption. Awareness and stronger laws will help control drug abuse in Kerala,” said circle inspector Gopakumar.