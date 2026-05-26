Surge in youth drug cases triggers fears of emerging hotspot in Aluva

KOCHI: A sharp rise in drug-related cases involving youngsters in Aluva has raised concerns that the region could be turning into a narcotics hotspot.

Data with Aluva East police station reveal that such cases have more than doubled in the past year. In 2025, the station reported 339 cases, up sharply from 129 a year earlier. According to officers, many of those apprehended in drug-related cases are youngsters between 15 and 25 years of age.

The most arrests were from Kuttamassery, Keezhmadu, Thaikattukara, Edayapuram, Manappuram and Kunnathery. “Bus stands, areas near inland waterbodies, market areas and some 24x7 shops are locations where drugs change hands the most,” said an officer with the narcotics squad of the station.

According to the unit, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS)-related cases have been rising steadily. “There have been instances where we detained youngsters aged 13-17 for stealing vehicles to buy narcotics,” an officer said.

Several cases where schoolchildren were involved in theft to arrange drug money have also emerged. “Drug gangs are most active during night hours, mainly near 24x7 shops,” he told TNIE.

Police also pointed to a disturbing spike in crimes allegedly committed under the influence of narcotics.