110kV lines hanging on head, P&T apartment residents air grievances

KOCHI: The residents of P&T apartment towers in Mundamveli are on the warpath. Fed up with various issues plaguing the brand new apartments constructed by the GCDA, the 78 families residing there decided to air their grievances on Tuesday. According to the P&T Apartment Owners Association, even as they have been struggling with leaks, cracks, and tilt in the buildings, another issue has cropped up.

“Recently, we were told by experts, who we had approached regarding the buildings’ problems, that the 110Kv line passing very close to the buildings are a major danger to our lives,” the association said.

The families had moved into the apartment complex in January 2024. “We are afraid of the rains. Every time it rains, we have to take cover even when we are inside our flats,” the association pointed out.