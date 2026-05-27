Fake Kerala IDs created for outsiders in organ trafficking racket, Kochi SIT widens probe

KOCHI: The Kochi City police special investigation team (SIT) probing the alleged organ trafficking racket has widened its investigation amid suspicions that fake Kerala identities were created for people from other states to facilitate illegal organ transplants.

Investigators suspect the alleged kingpin, Najeeb, and his associates used forged and manipulated documents — including ration cards, residential certificates, and relationship records — to secure approvals for organ transplantation and bypass safeguards meant to prevent commercial organ trade. The Ernakulam District Court on Monday granted five-day custody of Najeeb and his wife Rasheeda to the SIT for detailed interrogation. Senior police officials said the questioning was expected to reveal how the racket identified local residents willing to help create fake identities for organ donors and recipients from outside Kerala.

The latest breakthrough in the investigation came with the arrest of Maya M (48), a resident of Kottayam, on May 22. Police found that Maya helped the racket by including an unrelated person in her ration card as her sibling to facilitate illegal transplantation procedures.

Investigators also found that the person added to her ration card was allegedly a native of Mumbai, and efforts are under way to trace him. Police suspect the move was part of a larger attempt to create fake proof of familial ties or Kerala residence for transplant approvals.

The arrest has provided investigators fresh insight into the methods allegedly used by the racket to bypass scrutiny during the transplantation approval process. Police suspect several others may have similarly allowed outsiders to be included in their ration cards or identity documents in exchange for money.

“There may be many people like Maya who included names suggested by Najeeb in their ration cards for quick financial gains. But it is a serious offense. The custodial interrogation of Najeeb is expected to reveal the full extent of the network,” a senior police officer associated with the probe said.