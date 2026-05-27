Kerala Postal Circle logs double-digit revenue surge

KOCHI: At a time when postal systems across the world are grappling with shrinking mail volumes and growing irrelevance in the digital age, the Kerala Postal Circle has recorded its strongest post-pandemic revenue growth.

The department collected Rs 589 crore in revenue in FY 2025-26, compared to Rs 538 crore the previous year. This is a 10% growth in revenue, and the first double-digit increase since the pandemic.

Postal officials said this growth is in part buoyed by a surge in parcel movement and increased uptake of savings-related services. “Parcels have emerged as the principal driver of revenue,” said P N Ranjit Kumar, chief postmaster general (Kerala Circle).

The department is now rolling out new initiatives. Pick Post Express is a pilot initiative allowing customers to collect consignments round the clock from designated collection hubs. Green Express is a new parcel service tailored for shipping live plants and seedlings. Another new offer is Capital Express, wherein mail collected in the morning at select locations will be delivered in Thiruvanthapuram the same day.