Major changes on the anvil at Supplyco: Minister Anoop Jacob

KOCHI: Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob on Tuesday said that Supplyco and the civil supplies department are in for major changes.

He was speaking after releasing the Aalin brand school notebooks, which were brought out by Supplyco. According to him, there are a lot of issues associated with Supplyco.

“Supplyco and the civil supplies department need a complete overhaul,” Anoop said.

The minister said he has been studying the issues and will initiate changes in the coming months. According to reports, Supplyco owes the Kerala Bank a large sum, with official reports pegging the figure at Rs 520 crore. Interest alone comes to Rs 167 crore. This amount stems from the paddy receipt sheet (PRS) loans provided for paddy procurement.