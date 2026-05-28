Man held for sexual assault attempt at ladies’ hostel in Kochi

KOCHI: A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a ladies’ hostel near the Palarivattom metro station and attempting to sexually assault a woman staying there. The arrested is Robin Das, a native of Alappuzha and currently residing on rent in Aluva.

According to Palarivattom police, the incident took place around 4am on May 12, when the accused unlawfully entered the ladies’ hostel.

He forced his way into the room where she was asleep and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim, who woke up during the attack, raised alarm, following which he fled from the scene.

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case was registered and a scientific investigation launched by the Palarivattom police. Officers examined footage from nearly 200 CCTV cameras from the hostel and surrounding areas to trace the suspect.

With the assistance of the cyber cell, the accused was tracked down and arrested from Edappally area. He was later produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Kochi city police commissioner, with Ernakulam ACP Suresh K G overseeing the investigation.