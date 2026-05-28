Mattancherry’s ‘Balan chettan’, face behind City Star Hotel, no more

KOCHI: P N Balan aka Balan chettan, the face behind the popular City Star eatery in Mattancherry and a familiar presence in Kochi’s food landscape, passed away on Wednesday.

Originally from Palakkad, Balan arrived in Kochi nearly five decades ago and began working at a small tea shop near the Church of Our Lady of Life on Bazaar Road.

“He started as a helper and delivered tea to nearby shops, offices, and warehouses in the bazaar town, gradually becoming a familiar and beloved figure,” recalled Mansoor Naina, a Mattancherry resident.

However, it was Balan’s association with what later became the City Star Hotel on Pullupadam Road that marked a turning point in the outsider’s life. The establishment, which evolved from a teashop into a modest eatery, came to be identified closely with him, eventually earning the popular moniker ‘Balan Chettan’s Kada’ among residents.

“The eatery sits in a Muslim-dominated area, but even then, as it is true for the rest of Mattancherry, here, no one pays any heed to such labels. The locals embraced Balan chettan wholeheartedly. Most homes had their breakfast from his shop,” said Adheena Ashfaque, who lives near the eatery.