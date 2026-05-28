Police focus on hidden ‘investment faces’ linked to high-end cyber fraud in Kochi

KOCHI: Cybercrime investigators are probing what officials describe as a hidden network of financially established “investment faces” allegedly used to absorb and circulate money generated through large-scale online fraud.

The probe gained momentum following recent major cyber fraud cases reported in the district, including a Rs 25-crore online-trading fraud under investigation by Kochi City police and another case in which a 75-year-old citizen allegedly lost nearly Rs 11 crore through a fake online investment platform.

Investigators suspect that in cases involving amounts exceeding Rs 1 crore, a portion of the proceeds may ultimately reach financially influential persons operating behind intermediaries and business structures.

“Once the money is transferred, it is immediately broken into multiple transactions and routed through several accounts. By the time investigators freeze one channel, the funds may already have moved through different states or investment layers,” a senior investigator said.

Police believe the accused directly communicating with victims may represent only one operational layer. “Cyber fraud is no longer limited to isolated scammers operating using a laptop or mobile phone. We are seeing indications of organised systems designed to absorb and circulate illegal money through seemingly legitimate financial activities by established persons,” an officer associated with investigations said.

The officer said investigators suspect those handling proceeds of fraud in large volumes may also have genuine investments and legitimate business operations, making it difficult to identify the actual beneficiaries.

For instance, investigators probing the Rs 25-crore online-trading fraud uncovered that nearly Rs 16 crore was transferred to an established businessman linked to a business empire estimated to be worth over Rs 300 crore.