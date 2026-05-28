Two held with 247g meth and 13.6kg cannabis in separate cases in Kochi

KOCHI: The police arrested two youths in separate drug seizures on Wednesday as part of anti-narcotics operations in Kochi city. In the first incident, Cheranalloor police arrested Jeesmon Varghese, 24, of Ezhupunna who resides in Cheranalloor.

The police recovered 247g of methamphetamine and 250g of hybrid cannabis from his possession.

According to officers, Jeesmon allegedly sourced narcotics from Bengaluru. He was named in a prior drug-related case registered by the Palakkad excise department in 2023.

The police said the arrest was made following intelligence inputs that large quantities of narcotics were being smuggled into Ernakulam through parcel services.

Investigators are probing the wider supply chain and those who provided drugs to Jeesmon.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Cheranalloor police inspector Jayashankar J K. Jeesmon was produced before the court which remanded him in judicial custody.

In the second incident, the Kochi City DANSAF team arrested 18-year-old Hriday, a native of Murshidabad district in West Bengal, with 13.618kg of cannabis from near the Mathrubhumi Press area in Eloor.

The police said they are investigating the supply chain and the sources through which narcotics are being transported into Kerala from other states.