Aluva child rape case: Man gets four life terms, 35 years rigorous imprisonment

KOCHI: A fast-track Pocso court in Perumbavoor on Friday sentenced a man to four life imprisonments along with an additional 35 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor child in Aluva’s Edayapuram area.

The convict, Christian Raj, 36, a native of Chenkal, Thiruvananthapuram, was also slapped with a fine of Rs 20.81 lakh by Perumbavoor fast-track Pocso court judge V Sandeep Krishna.

The incident occurred in September 2023, when the accused broke into a rented house in Edayapuram, Aluva, and abducted a child who was asleep before sexually assaulting the victim.

The case was probed by a specially constituted police team led by the them superintendent of police, assisted by the then deputy superintendent of police and inspector. The swift and thorough investigation by the team played a key role in securing the conviction. The court awarded the stringent punishment under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.