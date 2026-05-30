DRI Cochin Unit seizes 24 kgs of narcotic drugs under Operation Chakravyuh, five held

KOCHI: The Cochin Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized over 24 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and arrested five persons as part of its anti-drug enforcement drive, Operation Chakravyuh.

Union Ministry of Finance, in a release on Saturday, said coordinated operations were carried out in Kochi, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram, leading to the seizure of methaqualone, methamphetamine and hashish oil allegedly meant for illegal distribution and trafficking.

The latest crackdown comes after the DRI's Cochin Zonal Unit seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth Rs 70.76 crore and arrested 21 persons in NDPS cases during the previous financial year.

However, the official release issued on Saturday did not disclose the value of the drugs seized in the latest operation.

Officials said the contraband was intercepted through multiple smuggling channels, including passenger baggage at airports, concealed courier consignments and outbound export cargo. The five accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The DRI said the operation forms part of its efforts to dismantle organised drug trafficking networks and is in line with the Centre's "Nasha Mukt Bharat" campaign aimed at creating a drug-free India.