Kerala court awards 72-year jail term to 55-year-old convicted of assaulting minor

KOCHI: A 55-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to 72 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1.9 lakh for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl after luring her with sweets.

The convict was identified as Nazir Miya, 55, a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The incident occurred on January 17, 2025. The accused was working as a security staff member at a company located at Kottachira in Odakkali under the Kuruppampady police station limits. The victim was the five-year-old daughter of a migrant worker.

Kuruppampady police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the child’s parents. The court awarded punishment under five sections. The accused was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000 each under three sections. The accused was shifted to Viyyur Central Jail.