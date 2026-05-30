Kochi Mayor meets CM Satheesan, submits proposals for nine priority projects

KOCHI: A Kochi corporation delegation led by Mayor V K Minimol met Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday and handed over a comprehensive proposal outlining nine priority projects aimed at infrastructure improvement and sustainable development of the city. The corporation secretary and various standing committee chairpersons were part of the delegation.

“The primary objective of these projects is to provide long-term solutions to the city’s core issues such as traffic congestion, drinking water shortage, and waste management challenges,” Minimol said.

The proposals include transport development projects such as the Thammanam–Pulleppady Road, Goshree–Mamangalam Road with a new bridge, Palluruthy 40 Feet Road, Atlantis RoB, and the Mattancherry Halt RoB. In addition, the package includes a 190MLD drinking water project for western Kochi and the Thammanam water tank, an integrated waste management and waste-to-energy project at Brahmapuram, and the Vembanad Lake rejuvenation mission aimed at flood control and environmental protection. It also includes the Indira Canteen project to provide affordable meals.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, MLAs T J Vinod, Uma Thomas, Tony Chammany, Muhammed Shiyas and Deepak Joy were part of the meeting. The delegation requested the CM’s special support for the timely implementation of these priority projects, including land acquisition approvals necessary and one-time financial assistance.