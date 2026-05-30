Kochi Metro's pink Line work back on track; KMRL tightens monsoon safety measures

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has resumed the Phase II construction activities after temporarily halting work following an incident in which an iron piece fell onto a moving car at Palarivattom and injured a young woman last week.

Officials said a no-objection certificate (NOC) has been issued to contractor Afcons Infrastructure to restart work after reviewing safety arrangements. Construction activity resumed on Thursday and is expected to gather pace in the coming days.

The incident which occurred last week -- during the de-shuttering of a deck slab along the metro corridor towards Infopark in Kakkanad -- triggered concern over construction safety on one of the city’s busiest stretches. An iron piece allegedly fell onto the car, injuring the woman’s hand.

Following the mishap, KMRL had termed the incident extremely unfortunate, issued a memo to the contractor, and ordered the suspension of similar work until further notice. The metro agency had also announced a high-level inquiry and directed the contractor to provide all necessary support to the injured person.

Addl safeguards in place

KMRL said construction involving such activities would resume only after ensuring enhanced safety protocols, including traffic diversion and additional protective measures.