Kochi Metro's pink Line work back on track; KMRL tightens monsoon safety measures

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has resumed the Phase II construction activities after temporarily halting work following an incident in which an iron piece fell onto a moving car at Palarivattom and injured a young woman last week.
Officials said a no-objection certificate (NOC) has been issued to contractor Afcons Infrastructure to restart work after reviewing safety arrangements. Construction activity resumed on Thursday and is expected to gather pace in the coming days.
The incident which occurred last week -- during the de-shuttering of a deck slab along the metro corridor towards Infopark in Kakkanad -- triggered concern over construction safety on one of the city’s busiest stretches. An iron piece allegedly fell onto the car, injuring the woman’s hand.
Following the mishap, KMRL had termed the incident extremely unfortunate, issued a memo to the contractor, and ordered the suspension of similar work until further notice. The metro agency had also announced a high-level inquiry and directed the contractor to provide all necessary support to the injured person.
Addl safeguards in place
KMRL said construction involving such activities would resume only after ensuring enhanced safety protocols, including traffic diversion and additional protective measures.
Also, considering that the monsoon is at the doorstep, KMRL said additional safeguards have been put in place across Phase II corridors. Additional traffic wardens will be deployed at key locations to regulate vehicular movement and assist pedestrians, while a high-level internal committee has been constituted to monitor safety and coordinate interventions during the rainy season.
Reflective tapes and additional reflectors have been installed on barricades to improve visibility during poor weather and night-time conditions. Barricades have also been realigned at select locations to improve traffic flow and driver guidance, while completed stretches are being cleared to reduce congestion. Contractors have been directed to secure materials, stabilise temporary structures, and deploy dewatering systems in vulnerable areas. Emergency response teams have been stationed at sites to respond to unforeseen incidents during the monsoon.