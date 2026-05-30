Kochi traffic inspector injured following attack by intoxicated youngsters in Kakkanad

KOCHI: Five persons have been booked by the Thrikkakara police for allegedly assaulting police personnel, obstructing them from discharging official duties, and damaging a police vehicle at Marottichuvadu in Kakkanad in the early hours of Saturday.

Kochi City Traffic East Inspector Udayakumar suffered a fracture to his hand after being allegedly attacked by a group of intoxicated men during a clash at an apartment complex near Marottichodu, Unichira, under the Thrikkakara police station limits.

According to the police, officers rushed to Bismi Garden, Marottichuvadu, after receiving an emergency call reporting a dispute in the area.

Upon reaching the spot, they allegedly encountered resistance from a group of men who blocked the road and prevented them from carrying out their duties.