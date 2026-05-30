Kochi traffic inspector injured following attack by intoxicated youngsters in Kakkanad

KOCHI: Five persons have been booked by the Thrikkakara police for allegedly assaulting police personnel, obstructing them from discharging official duties, and damaging a police vehicle at Marottichuvadu in Kakkanad in the early hours of Saturday.
Kochi City Traffic East Inspector Udayakumar suffered a fracture to his hand after being allegedly attacked by a group of intoxicated men during a clash at an apartment complex near Marottichodu, Unichira, under the Thrikkakara police station limits.
According to the police, officers rushed to Bismi Garden, Marottichuvadu, after receiving an emergency call reporting a dispute in the area.
Upon reaching the spot, they allegedly encountered resistance from a group of men who blocked the road and prevented them from carrying out their duties.
The FIR states that the accused allegedly assaulted police personnel, including Sub-Inspector Bibin John Babuji and Civil Police Officer Shabin Ebrahim. The group is also accused of pelting stones and bricks at the police team.
Inspector Udayakumar, who later reached the spot as part of the police response, reportedly sustained a fracture to the ring finger of his right hand after being struck during the attack. Police said the accused also damaged a department vehicle, causing a loss estimated at Rs 2,500.
The accused have been identified as Akshay (25) of Wayanad, Jithesh (34) of Kollam, Ajmal (20) of Thiruvananthapuram, Althaf (21) of Thiruvananthapuram, and Shamsudheen (36) of Palakkad. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.