Ernakulam collector orders immediate removal of highway construction debris in Paravoor

Meanwhile, legislator Shibu Thekkumpuram, also part of the meeting, raised the matter of wildlife disturbance in the Kothamangalam region. He highlighted the elephant attacks in Kottappady.

Shibu said he is expected to hold discussions on the issue with Minister for Forests and Wildlife Protection Shibu Baby John on June 8.

The maintenance of solar-powered hanging fences installed in various panchayats in Kothamangalam constituency will also be discussed in the meeting, he said.

The representatives of Minister for Fisheries V E Abdul Gafoor raised the shortage of drinking water in Karumalloor, Kunnukara, and Alangad panchayats. They demanded an urgent solution to the issue.