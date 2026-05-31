Kochi pre-monsoon cleaning delayed; concerns rise over waterlogging and health risks

KOCHI: Kerala is witnessing the early onset of monsoon. However, Kochi corporation is yet to complete pre-monsoon cleaning and desilting work and the summer rains have led to further delays. With the waste removed from drains and canal systems yet to be removed, concerns are rising over possible waterlogging, overflowing drains and the spread of diseases.

In a review meeting held on Wednesday, Kochi mayor V K Minimol called for expediting pre-monsoon cleaning work. Officials were directed to submit reports on implementation of decisions from previous meetings and completion of preparedness activities.

T K Ashraf, public works standing committee chairperson, said the work will be completed at the earliest. “Around 90% of small canals have been cleaned, and it has helped in preventing waterlogging to an extent. However, the work was stopped for a few days following the recent rains.

Contractors have been directed to complete the work soon, and a squad has been appointed to monitor progress of the work,” he said, adding that the pre-monsoon cleaning drive in areas where metro construction is progressing has been delayed following the unscientific covering of drains and canals.

As part of the drive, a total of Rs 20 crore has been allocated at estimated rates, including Rs 5 lakh for small canals in each division, `8 lakh for medium-sized canals, and a separate allocation for large canals. In addition, Rs 50,000 each has been provided to every division as sanitation fund.

The opposition alleged serious lapses in the implementation of work, saying delaying it to the election period put it on hold.