Man stabbed to death following altercation in Kochi's Palluruthy; one arrested

KOCHI: A 31-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following an altercation with three persons at Karma Lane in Palluruthy, Ernakulam, on Saturday night. One of the accused was arrested on Sunday, while the other two are in police custody and are likely to be formally arrested after further verification of evidence.

The deceased was identified as Shijoy, a native of Palluruthy. The accused have been identified as Jenson, Jobi and Hareesh, all residents of Palluruthy.

According to the police, the altercation reportedly began over a modified motorcycle owned by Jenson, the prime accused. However, investigators suspect there may have been other reasons behind the attack and are probing whether the accused had any prior enmity with Shijoy.

The FIR registered at Palluruthy police station on Sunday states that the trio attacked Shijoy with a sharp weapon on Saturday night. Acting on information, police personnel reached the spot and took Jenson into custody. His arrest was formally recorded on Sunday.

Senior police officers said the investigation team is examining CCTV footage from the area and recording statements from eyewitnesses to establish the sequence of events and determine the exact role played by Jobi and Hareesh in the murder. Police said all three accused were present at the crime scene.

Although the FIR states that all three accused stabbed the victim, police sources said the report was based on preliminary findings and that Jenson is suspected to have inflicted the fatal injury. Investigators are examining whether the other two accused actively participated in the assault.

Police officials said Jobi and Hareesh remain in custody and their arrests are likely to be recorded on Monday after a detailed analysis of CCTV footage and witness testimonies.

The accused are reportedly painting workers and close associates. Police are also investigating whether they were under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident and whether any motive other than the dispute over the motorcycle led to the attack.