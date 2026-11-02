‘Accused’s father tampered with evidence’: Cheranalloor accident victim's daughter

KOCHI: The daughter of Jayabalakrishnan, who was killed in the Cheranalloor accident involving a car allegedly driven by a minor, has filed a complaint with the Cheranalloor police seeking a separate investigation into alleged evidence tampering by the boy’s father, an additional district judge.

In her complaint, Bhadrakeerthi R J alleged that the judge reached the accident spot around 20 minutes after being informed of the incident at 2.14am on October 25 and remained there for nearly three hours.

She raised suspicion that crucial evidence may have been destroyed or altered during this period.

The complaint also sought an investigation into the removal of the ‘judge’ board displayed on the rear of the car. The complainant sought registration of a separate case.