Kochi: Opposition flays move to set up plastic pyrolysis plant at Brahmapuram

KOCHI: The LDF-led opposition has come out against the corporation’s plan to set up a plastic pyrolysis plant at Brahmapuram as the same was included in the revised annual plan without presenting it in the council.

In a letter to the mayor, LDF parliamentary party leader V A Sreejith stated that the UDF-led governing council was making a covert move that could once again trigger concerns over Brahmapuram.

“The move to set up a plastic pyrolysis plant at Brahmapuram without the knowledge of the council has raised concerns. We cannot allow the transportation of plastic waste to Brahmapuram”.

The opposition has demanded that the project be abandonded. The plastic pyrolysis plant and related works have been included in the list of amendments to the annual plan.

The project is being funded using the tied grant of the Finance Commission, with `2.5 crore earmarked for the purpose.

“The project has not been presented before the council, and the councillors have not been informed about it,” Sreejith said.

The massive accumulation of plastic waste at Brahmapuram was one of the major reasons behind the fire that engulfed the treatment plant in 2023, blanketing the city and neighbouring areas in toxic smoke and causing breathing difficulties among residents.