New land-use plan relaxes building curbs in 11 local bodies around Kochi

KOCHI: With the state government issuing a gazette notification on the Structure Plan for Central City of Kochi, restrictions on construction of buildings have been relaxed in 11 local bodies along the periphery of the city. This eases more than three decades of obstacles in procuring permits for commercial and residential spaces to accommodate the ever-expanding conurbation.

On Friday, the local self-government department issued a notification sanctioning the plan, revoking some of the old zoning and building restrictions in Kochi’s satellite region. It also limits the scope of the detailed town planning (DTP) scheme. The proposal consolidates six amendments made to the existing plan in 1991, 2007, 2014, 2016, 2023 and 2024.

Under the earlier curbs, buildings over 3,229 sqft were not permitted in the areas, which saw major construction companies moving courts for relief. These also saw a single number being issued to multi-storied residential buildings that owners wanted to rent out as separate units. The revised plan eases all these requirements.

The new plan will see over 45% of land locked in green zones — agriculture land where construction is not permitted — under Kalamassery and Thrikkakara municipality being freed up.

According to Jamal Manakkadan, Kalamassery municipal chairperson, “The amendments are based on preliminary surveys and studies carried out using Geographic Information System (GIS) data, taking into account the region’s development trends, transportation network and scope for future growth.