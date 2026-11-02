New land-use plan relaxes building curbs in 11 local bodies around Kochi

KOCHI: With the state government issuing a gazette notification on the Structure Plan for Central City of Kochi, restrictions on construction of buildings have been relaxed in 11 local bodies along the periphery of the city. This eases more than three decades of obstacles in procuring permits for commercial and residential spaces to accommodate the ever-expanding conurbation.
On Friday, the local self-government department issued a notification sanctioning the plan, revoking some of the old zoning and building restrictions in Kochi’s satellite region. It also limits the scope of the detailed town planning (DTP) scheme. The proposal consolidates six amendments made to the existing plan in 1991, 2007, 2014, 2016, 2023 and 2024.
Under the earlier curbs, buildings over 3,229 sqft were not permitted in the areas, which saw major construction companies moving courts for relief. These also saw a single number being issued to multi-storied residential buildings that owners wanted to rent out as separate units. The revised plan eases all these requirements.
The new plan will see over 45% of land locked in green zones — agriculture land where construction is not permitted — under Kalamassery and Thrikkakara municipality being freed up.
According to Jamal Manakkadan, Kalamassery municipal chairperson, “The amendments are based on preliminary surveys and studies carried out using Geographic Information System (GIS) data, taking into account the region’s development trends, transportation network and scope for future growth.
Future projects, including Kalamassery Industrial City, Logistics Park and Infopark expansion, have also been considered in preparing the plan. Around 45% of Kalamassery municipality falls in the green zone, resulting in restrictions on building construction.”
The notification cancelled the DTP schemes for Palarivattom-Thrikkakara Road and Pattupurakkal, both under Thrikkakara municipality, which were found to be in partial contravention of zoning rules — with land allocated for commercial purposes being put to mixed use and commercial plots squeezing out farm zones.
“We have sought revision of the existing DTP schemes since 2020 with the municipal council passing several resolutions to this effect. Local residents will now benefit from the new plan,” said Rashid Ullampilly, Thrikkakara municipal chairperson.
The revised plan has been prepared with the objective of providing immediate relief, considering the various court cases and complaints pending against the existing master plan. With the publication of the notification, the state government is set to approve Town Planning Form No 9, along with the revised map.
LSGs that will be impacted by the revised plan
Municipalities: Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Maradu, Eloor, Tripunithura
Panchayats: Cheranalloor, Varappuzha, Kadamakkudy, Mulavukadu, Njarakkal, Elamkunnapuzha
Other key proposals
Agricultural zones have been divided into ‘with flood risk’ and ‘without flood risk’ categories
In ‘with risk’ zones, the permissible limit for residential buildings has been increased to 500 sqm, and that for commercial buildings to 300 sqm. Plot coverage of 50% and 65% has been permitted under the respective categories. In ‘without risk’ zones, all residential buildings, including flats, will be permitted
Residential buildings will be permitted in industrial and public-semi-public zones.