Kalady varsity revokes suspension of 12 students, subject to apology

KOCHI: The Kalady Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) syndicate on Monday decided to give conditional relief to 12 of the 16 students suspended on September 1. The students were suspended following an SFI-led protest during a syndicate meeting on August 13 amid allegations of staging a mock cremation of the vice-chancellor, manhandling her, and attempting to damage property. The syndicate decision comes in the wake of intense protests by students on the campus.

K B Sabu, SSUS syndicate member, said the decision to revoke the suspension of 12 students was taken at the syndicate meeting held on Monday.

“However, these students will be allowed back only after they submit an undertaking that they will not engage in violent protests and activities on the campus in the future. These students will have to come in person with their parents or guardians to give the apology letter and the undertaking,” Sabu said.

He said the suspension of four students -- Shyamjith, Shraddha, Abhijith K V and Archana -- has not been revoked as they violated the norms and entered the campus even as the disciplinary action against them was under way. Their suspension has been extended for two more months pending investigation, the syndicate member said.

“A decision regarding them will be arrived at after the investigations are over,” Sabu added.

However, the academic fate of the students remains uncertain, with their eligibility to sit the upcoming examinations depending on the High Court ruling on an appeal filed by Vice Chancellor Ciza Thomas and the syndicate, challenging an earlier interim order by a single judge directing the university to accept examination fees and allow the 16 suspended students to provisionally write the semester examinations starting November 4.