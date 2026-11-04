NCB busts interstate LSD trafficking network; 3 Keralites held

KOCHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Kochi Zonal Unit, has busted an interstate LSD trafficking network operating from Goa and Bengaluru, arresting three Keralites for allegedly smuggling the psychedelic drug into Keralam.

The arrests were made following the seizure of 99 LSD blots (stamp) weighing 2.01 grams from Jithin Jose of Vaduthala in Ernakulam. The seizure was made on October 31 as part of an operation code-named Operation Koregaon, NCB Kochi said on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Jithin Jose of Vaduthala in Ernakulam, Shamsudheen Valiyakath Kadher of Venkitangu in Thrissur, and Afsal Puthiyaveettil Mohammedali, also a native of Venkitangu. While Jithin was arrested following the seizure on October 31, Shamsudheen and Afsal were apprehended from Goa and Bengaluru, respectively, on November 1, NCB Kochi said.

During interrogation, Jithin reportedly revealed that he had procured the LSD from Shamsudheen, who was residing in Koregaon, Goa, and Afsal, who was staying in Indiranagar, Bengaluru.

Further interrogation revealed that Shamsudheen had arranged a portion of the LSD for Jithin in Goa and sourced another portion through Afsal in Bengaluru, indicating the interstate links of the trafficking network.

The NCB is pursuing further leads to identify other members of the syndicate and establish its forward and backward linkages.

LSD, also known as acid or Lucy, is a semi-synthetic psychedelic drug. A single blot or stamp of the substance reportedly fetches upwards of Rs 3,000 in the black market in India, the NCB said.