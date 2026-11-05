As Pink Line in Kochi progresses, vigilance flags phase 1 leasing irregularities

KOCHI: Kochi Metro’s 11.2-km Pink Line from JLN Stadium to SmartCity via Kakkanad appears on track for its targeted August 2027 completion. While land acquisition for road widening and allied infrastructure has been completed, the operating agency is working on completing the remaining civil and system-related works.

Around 6.5km of elevated viaduct for the new line is in place. Track laying and installation of signalling and telecommunication systems are progressing. Work on lifts and escalators is also under way, according to Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL). Land acquisition for road widening, drains and footpaths has been completed. The acquisition of land for stations is in its final stage.

The project was estimated to cost Rs 1,957.05 crore. However, a delay of nearly four-and-a-half years in securing project approval led to an increase in construction costs and levies. KMRL has submitted a request to revise the administrative sanction to account for the increased project cost.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has expressed satisfaction over the progress of phase II expansion. At a recent review, Ernakulam District Collector G Priyanka, who holds additional charge as KMRL MD, directed officials to fill vacancies in departments including projects, operations, finance, human resources and IT. The recruitment process is to be completed by January.

KMRL is also looking to increase non-ticket revenue. It is in the process of granting ‘semi-naming’ rights to Vyttila station. Once completed, all stations on the existing network will generate co-branding revenue.