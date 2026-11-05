Chander Kunj complex: Proceed with demolition procedures: Kerala HC

KOCHI: With the High Court directing the district administration to carry on with demolition procedures of the Chander Kunj Army Towers in Vyttila, discussions with Mumbai-based demolition firm Edifice Engineering are back on track.

On October 31, the court asked the administration to proceed with the demolition, while a decision on issuing certificates with binding commitments for reconstruction to owners on handing over their apartments would be taken later.

The Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) disputed handing over the residential complex to Edifice, which was handed the demolition contract by the HC, citing delay in clearances from its administrative heads. While confusion persists over who would issue the certificates, the residents’ association is set to approach the court again seeking clarity.

“AWHO should issue the certificates and hand them over to the company that has taken up the demolition contract,” an association member said.

Meanwhile, 56 families continue to live in Tower A of the complex. In February 2025, the HC ordered demolition of Towers B and C after complaints of water leakage surfaced. While those living in the affected towers relocated, most residents of Tower A stayed put.

An official who is part of the committee tasked with overseeing evacuation, demolition and reconstruction said, “A meeting will be held on Saturday to decide on matters regarding the 56 families staying in Tower A. While Towers B and C are handed over, the basic amenities of those living on the other building have to be ensured. ”

A total of 208 families have been displaced by the poor quality construction of Towers B and C of the complex, which was completed in 2018.