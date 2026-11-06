45-year-old held for twin sister’s murder in Chottanikkara

KOCHI: The police on Thursday arrested a 45-year-old woman from Kannur for the alleged murder of her twin sister at the Devaswom Sathram in Chottanikkara, where the two had been staying with their elder brother.

The police identified the arrested person as Sajitha and the victim as Sabitha. They said the three siblings had been staying at the sathram (resthouse) since October 29 for performing ‘bhajanam’ at the temple as part of a ritual to help Sabitha, who was reportedly suffering from a mental disorder.

The trio was occupying the same room. On Wednesday morning, Sabitha was found unconscious and rushed to the Tripunithura taluk hospital, where she was declared dead.

During inquest, police personnel noticed injuries on her face and body. Following inconsistencies in Sajitha’s statements, they took her into preventive custody on Wednesday night.

The autopsy on Thursday revealed that Sabitha died of severe injuries consistent with the head being smashed against the floor with force. The police interrogated Sajitha, who confessed.

In her statement, Sajitha said she and Sabitha had returned to their room after Tuesday’s bhajanam, while their elder brother Sudheerkumar went out to purchase some essentials. “Sajitha allegedly poured water on Sabitha’s head before assaulting her without provocation.

She then repeatedly smashed Sabitha’s head against the floor. Sabitha lost consciousness and collapsed,” said an officer, adding that the motive is unclear. Sajitha’s arrest was recorded on Thursday evening.