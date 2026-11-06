Bus safety takes a backseat despite special enforcement drives in Keralam

KOCHI: A pedestrian is mowed down by a private bus. Authorities announce special enforcement drives. Drivers are booked, vehicles inspected and warnings issued. Then, until another life is lost on the city roads, the question of whether these measures have had an impact remains largely unanswered.

The death of a woman who was run over by a private bus on Wednesday has once again brought the city’s troubled private-bus operations under scrutiny. While the police and the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) have stepped up enforcement against speeding and competitive driving, a former senior transport official says the problem runs deeper than violations on the road.

The recurring accidents involving private buses have exposed a larger failure to address the conditions under which they operate outdated schedules, traffic congestion, inadequate infrastructure and the absence of dedicated bus corridors.

City commissioner R Nishanthini said a special drive targeting private buses involved in speeding and racing had been launched on Wednesday evening. “We have already taken several decisions to curb such practices. The existing measures will now be strengthened. We have also been registering cases for rash and negligent driving. We intend to proceed more stringently because lives are being lost,” she said.

Transport commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said the MVD was carrying out enforcement to the maximum extent possible with its available resources, in coordination with the police. Ernakulam would receive particular attention, he said.

“We are doing our best with the available manpower and infrastructure. Special enforcement drives are being conducted. We have also directed private bus owners to verify the backgrounds of their drivers and crew members. The responsibility for this lies with the owners. Recent High Court directions have also stressed verification and profiling,” he said.