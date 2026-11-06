Two actors among three arrested for assaulting and robbing doctor in Kochi

KOCHI: A 32-year-old actress and advocate, along with an actor and an executive producer, have been arrested by the Kadavanthra police for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 41-year-old doctor at an apartment in Vyttila. The police have launched a search for nine other accused in the case.
The arrested have been identified as Athulya Chandra, 32, an actress and advocate; Bipin Baby, 42, an actor and executive producer; and K B Vishnu, 31.
According to the FIR, the accused allegedly conspired to threaten and assault the doctor and extort money from him. The incident took place between 6.30 pm and 10.30 pm on Monday at an apartment at Ponnurunni, Vyttila.
The doctor, who works at a prominent hospital in Kochi, was allegedly lured to the apartment on the pretext that a relative of one of the accused was unwell and required medical attention. After he reached the apartment, the accused allegedly threatened him and assaulted him. The FIR states that the first accused punched the doctor on his left ear and also hit him with a chair.
The other accused allegedly restrained and assaulted him, while verbally abusing and threatening him with further violence. They allegedly acted in concert, assisting and encouraging one another during the assault.
The accused also allegedly snatched two mobile phones, a smartwatch and an earbud from the doctor. The value of the stolen articles has been estimated at Rs 3.25 lakh.
The doctor sustained minor injuries in the assault, police said. The police began efforts to trace the accused on Wednesday night and arrested the three from different locations. Preliminary investigation suggests that one of the accused was an acquaintance of the doctor and that the crime was allegedly committed based on this connection.
Though the FIR mentions the involvement of 12 persons, the police said they were yet to establish the exact number of people involved. The remaining suspects are reportedly absconding after learning about the arrests.