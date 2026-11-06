Two actors among three arrested for assaulting and robbing doctor in Kochi

KOCHI: A 32-year-old actress and advocate, along with an actor and an executive producer, have been arrested by the Kadavanthra police for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 41-year-old doctor at an apartment in Vyttila. The police have launched a search for nine other accused in the case.

The arrested have been identified as Athulya Chandra, 32, an actress and advocate; Bipin Baby, 42, an actor and executive producer; and K B Vishnu, 31.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly conspired to threaten and assault the doctor and extort money from him. The incident took place between 6.30 pm and 10.30 pm on Monday at an apartment at Ponnurunni, Vyttila.

The doctor, who works at a prominent hospital in Kochi, was allegedly lured to the apartment on the pretext that a relative of one of the accused was unwell and required medical attention. After he reached the apartment, the accused allegedly threatened him and assaulted him. The FIR states that the first accused punched the doctor on his left ear and also hit him with a chair.

The other accused allegedly restrained and assaulted him, while verbally abusing and threatening him with further violence. They allegedly acted in concert, assisting and encouraging one another during the assault.