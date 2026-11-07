Pink Line work at Palarivattom Jn leaves commuters in a ‘tight spot’

KOCHI: A journey of barely a few metres is taking at least 15 minutes at Palarivattom as traffic diversions for the Kochi Metro Pink Line construction have begun to choke the busy junction and adjoining roads. The restrictions came into effect on Friday and have caused severe congestion during morning and evening peak hours. Commuters say the situation is already difficult for office-goers and others who use the stretch daily.

The month-long restrictions have been imposed in the SN Junction-St Martin’s Church corridor in connection with piling work near the church. As per the diversion plan prepared by the police and KMRL, vehicles travelling from Edappally towards Kaloor must take a left turn at SN Junction and proceed towards Palarivattom and then turn right at the junction to reach Kaloor.

The diversion has pushed more vehicles towards Palarivattom Junction, resulting in long queues that spill over to adjoining roads. The congestion is particularly severe during office hours. “During the rush hours, it takes 15 minutes on a bike and around an hour in four wheelers to cross the diversion point and reach Palarivattom Junction, even though it is only a few metres away. The congestion at the junction makes the situation worse,” said Vinu Thomas, a daily commuter. The barricaded stretch in front of the Palarivattom market is another major concern. Vehicles from Edappally, Palarivattom Bypass Junction and Thammanam converge there and make it difficult for vehicles to move smoothly.

“Work should have been planned in a way that minimised the pressure on the already congested road network. The situation will worsen once the rains intensify,” said Unnikrishnan, a security personnel at SL Plaza.