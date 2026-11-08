Strict curbs on buses plying over Kochi's Infopark Road

KOCHI: Following the death of 30-year-old techie A Akshara after being hit by a speeding private bus at Kuzhikattumoola junction on Infopark Road in Kakkanad, authorities have decided to introduce a series of road safety measures, including traffic restrictions and stricter monitoring of private buses.

The decisions were taken at an emergency meeting convened by Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas at the district collector’s chamber on Saturday.

Akshara, an employee of EY, was killed on Thursday morning while walking back home from a local fitness centre.

The meeting identified reckless competition among private buses and the narrow road as major factors contributing to accidents in the area.

As part of the safety measures, roads surrounding the district collectorate will be converted into one-way routes. The feasibility of introducing a one-way traffic system on the stretch from IMG Junction to Infopark will also be examined.The Motor Vehicles Department has been directed to urgently revise the existing timetable of private buses to prevent competitive driving.

Police clearance certificates will be made mandatory for private bus drivers, and strict action will be taken against those operating without them. Conductors working without valid licences will also face action.

The meeting also decided to develop footpaths and other safety facilities for pedestrians along Infopark Road. Unused electric poles and cables along the roadside will be removed.

Land will be acquired from institutions, including the Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS) and the collectorate, to widen roads in the area. Thrikkakara municipality will reconstruct the compound walls of institutions affected by the road widening.