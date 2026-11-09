11-year-old run over by goods lorry near Aluva

KOCHI: An 11-year-old boy heading home from tuition class was run over by a goods lorry near Onjithode bridge at Muppathadom in Kadungalloor near Aluva on Sunday morning.

The deceased is Amaanul Haris, a resident of Kadungallur and a Class VI student of St Francis School, Aluva. The accident occurred around 9.35am. According to the police, a goods lorry carrying timber hit the boy’s bicycle. He fell on the road and was run over. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

“The accident occurred near the bridge, where the road is particularly narrow. The child was returning home after tuition. According to the information we received, the timber fell from the onto him, causing him to fall off the bicycle and on the road,” said a panchayat official.

The FIR registered by the Binanipuram police said the lorry driver, identified as Priju, allegedly drove at excessive speed and in a rash and negligent manner, endangering human life. He has been arrested. The police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Shocked neighbours said Amaanul usually waited for his school bus at a spot a little further down the road from where the accident occurred.

“Surveillance cameras installed in the area are not functioning,” said one of the neighbours. Amaanul’s death comes a day after a nine-year-old girl was killed in a car accident in Muvattupuzha while returning from dance class.

Rural SP K S Sudharshan said the police had intensified action against rash driving. “On some days, we register nearly 200 cases. We are taking the issue seriously. Following the Nedumbassery accident, more cases of rash driving have been reported. A special drive against traffic violations and accidents is under way,” he said. Amaanul’s funeral was held after postmortem.