Brahmapuram land-allocation pattern poised for change

KOCHI: With the UDF-led Kochi corporation considering new projects to deal with the growing waste crisis in the city, Brahmapuram is set to undergo major changes, especially in dealing with land allocation. The health standing committee is set to discuss the slew of measures before taking it up in the council.

The corporation owns around 106 acres of land in Brahmapuram, which has been identified as key to the city’s waste-management efforts. In 2024, a master plan for a ‘Brahmapuram biopark’ was drafted, incorporating multiple projects. It envisaged the establishment of a knowledge park to develop an effective waste-management model that could be replicated across the country. The proposal earmarked land for individual projects, with the intention of developing an integrated facility.

Now, with the UDF administration planning changes to the master plan, the need to accommodate additional infrastructure has made the need to revise existing land-allocation patterns inexorable.

Recommendations made by judges of the High Court following a recent visit to Brahmapuram have also contributed to the proposed alterations. Apart from waste-management facilities, the corporation also plans to establish a comprehensive shelter for stray dogs. It is proposed to allocate 3.5 acres, in addition to the existing one acre where an animal birth control centre is functioning.

The inclusion of the project is a clear indication that Brahmapuram is being considered for infrastructure beyond conventional waste-treatment facilities.

Key proposed projects