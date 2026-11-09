‘I hope commemoration will catalyse total ecclesiastical reconciliation’

KOCHI: As the Jacobite Syrian Church prepares for the consecration of the Holy Mooron, also known as Chrism, after 22 years, Catholicos Aboon Mor Baselios Joseph speaks to TNIE about the significance of the sacred ritual and what the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the first consecration in the state and the historic Synod of Mulanthuruthy means for the denomination.

How significant is the consecration of Holy Mooron for the Church?

According to the canonical jurisprudence of the Syriac Orthodox Church, the consecration and distribution of Holy Mooron, required by the universal church, is a prerogative and solemn responsibility vested in the Patriarch of Antioch.

The Malankara Church is an integral constituent of the universal church, and the patriarch recognises his apostolic obligation to provide the Holy Mooron for its spiritual needs, orchestrating its dispensation from the Holy Apostolic See.

This act serves as a visible paradigm and symbol of the profound ecclesiastical bond between the universal church and the Malankara Church. The participation of over sixty metropolitans from the universal church, alongside esteemed hierarchs representing sister oriental Orthodox churches imparts a profound global significance to this event.